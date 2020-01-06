Netflix's "Most Popular" Of 2019

Netflix doesn't release a lot of specific ratings numbers, but they've put out several lists of their most popular releases last year...

The Top 10 Most Popular Movie Releases of 2019:

1. "Murder Mystery"

2. The Ryan Reynolds action thriller "6 Underground"

3. "The Incredibles 2"

4. "The Irishman"

5. "Triple Frontier"

6. "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"

7. "The Highwaymen"

8. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

9. "Wreck-It Ralph 2"

10. "Secret Obsession"

The Top 10 Most Popular Shows of 2019:

1. "Stranger Things 3"

2. "The Witcher"

3. "The Umbrella Academy"

4. "Dead to Me"

5. "You: Season 2"

6. "When They See Us"

7. "Unbelievable"

8. "Sex Education"

9. "13 Reasons Why"

10. "Raising Dion"

The Most Popular Nonfiction Releases:

1. "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo"

2. "Jailbirds"

3. "Rhythm + Flo"

4. "You vs. Wild"

5. "Nailed It!: Season 3"

The Most Popular Documentary Releases:

1. "Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series"

2. "Our Planet"

3. "FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened"

4. "HOMECOMING: A film by Beyoncé"

5. "Don't [Eff] With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer: Limited Series"

The Most Popular Comedy Specials:

1. "Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones"

2. "Kevin Hart: Irresponsible"

3. "Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: One Show Fits All"

4. "Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho"

5. "Amy Schumer: Growing"

