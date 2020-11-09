National Toy Hall Of Fame Winners For 2020

The National Toy Hall of Fame announced the three toys it will be inducting this year. And they are...

1. Jenga.

2. Sidewalk chalk.

3. Baby Nancy.

If you aren't as familiar with the last one, Baby Nancy was one of the first popular African-American dolls ever. It debuted in 1968 and the people behind the Hall of Fame say it made, quote, "commercial and cultural breakthroughs."

There were nine other finalists that didn't get enough votes from toy industry experts, historians, and the general public to make it into the Hall of Fame this year.

They are: Bingo . . . Breyer Horses . . . Lite-Brite . . . He-Man action figures . . . My Little Pony . . . Risk . . . the game Sorry! . . . Tamagotchi . . . and Yahtzee.

