National Love Your Pet Day

Happy National Love Your Pet Day!

February 20, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Here are the results of a new survey in honor of "National Love Your Pet Day," which is TODAY...

1.  Dogs are the most popular pet in America.  They're followed by cats . . . fish . . . birds . . . and then hamsters and gerbils.

2.  10% of people regularly say "I love you" to their pet.

3.  10% talk to their pet in a special voice.

4.  9% give their pet table scraps.

5.  Only 4% admit that they probably post TOO MANY pictures of their pet on social media. 

