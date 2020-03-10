Today is National Landline Telephone Day.

In honor of the day, a new survey asked people to name the last time they spoke to someone using a landline phone.

And 2% of people said NEVER. Another 25% of people said it's been more than six months.

On the flip side, 25% said they spoke to someone using a landline that day, and 15% say they did the day before.

Not surprisingly, the older you are, the more likely you are to have used a landline in the past few days. 49% of people over 55 have versus just 15% of people under 24.

And people under 24 are three times more likely to have never used a landline.

Click Here to see more.