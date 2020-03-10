National Landline Telephone Day

When was the last time used a LANDLINE?

March 10, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
landline phone

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Today is National Landline Telephone Day. 

In honor of the day, a new survey asked people to name the last time they spoke to someone using a landline phone.

And 2% of people said NEVER.  Another 25% of people said it's been more than six months.

On the flip side, 25% said they spoke to someone using a landline that day, and 15% say they did the day before.

Not surprisingly, the older you are, the more likely you are to have used a landline in the past few days.  49% of people over 55 have versus just 15% of people under 24.

And people under 24 are three times more likely to have never used a landline. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
national
telephone
landline
day
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim