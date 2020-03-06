Today is National Day of Unplugging, when you're supposed to put down your devices. Here are six stats on our technology addiction...

1. If you only give up one device today, your phone would probably make the biggest difference. Outside of work, 76% of people say they spend more time on their phone than any other device. Computers are next at 17%, then tablets with 7% of the vote.

2. 75% of us now spend at least three hours a day looking at our phone. Including one in eight people who spend more than TEN hours every day on it.

3. The most popular times to use your phone for an extended period are in the morning . . . at night in bed . . . on work breaks . . . and in the bathroom.

4. 24% of employees have secretly used their phone in a work meeting.

5. 18% of us have tripped or bumped into something while trying to walk and use our phone.

6. If you get an alert on your phone at work, what do you do? 15% of people check it immediately . . . 50% finish what they're doing, then check . . . 25% wait for a break . . . and only 4% wait until the end of the day.

