Have you ever wanted to name a color?

Well, there are just under 16.8 million colors in the red-green-blue color spectrum, which is what we use on the Internet. And there's a new project that's crowdsourcing names for ALL of them.

If you go to ColorNames.org, you can pick colors to name, or they'll assign you random ones.

And as long as the name is, quote, "descriptive and non-offensive," it becomes official.

