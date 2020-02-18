Movie Soundtracks That Are More Popular Than The Movie

Screenrant.com has a list of 10 movie soundtracks that are "far more popular than the movies themselves, including a few where you may have forgotten there was a movie to begin with"...

1. "Purple Rain", Prince

2. "Pure Country", George Strait

3. "Jesus Christ Superstar", the soundtrack to the 1973 movie

4. "A Hard Day's Night", The Beatles

5. "The Jazz Singer", Neil Diamond

6. "Footloose", Various Artists, including Kenny Loggins and Deniece Williams

7. "O Brother, Where Art Thou?", Various Artists, including Alison Krauss

8. "Trainspotting", Various Artists, including Iggy Pop and Underworld

9. "That Thing You Do", which features original music from the movie

10. "Saturday Night Fever", Various Artists, including the Bee Gees

Click Here to see more.