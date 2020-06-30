Look: "Would This Make Sense A Year Ago?" Trend

2020 is half over, and it's fair to say the world has changed A TON in these past six months.

So there's a new trend on Twitter where people are answering the question: What's something you've said in the past six months that would make no sense to someone in 2019?

Here are some of the best responses so far...

1. "They wouldn't let me into the bank because I wasn't wearing a mask."

2. "That was a beautiful Zoom wedding."

3. "You found Clorox wipes? Someone wants to get laid."

4. "Just ate my 39th loaf of homemade bread and traded the 40th for some toilet paper."

5. "You're invited to my daughter's drive-by 10th birthday."

6. "I might preemptively homeschool in the fall because it's going to happen next year anyway."

7. "I'm glad those murder hornets weren't worse."

8. "Mom, dad, I don't care what you heard on TV, please don't inject yourselves with bleach."