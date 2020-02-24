Look: Win A Picasso Painting

You can actually WIN a painting by PICASSO??!!

February 24, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Picasso

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/National Geographic/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

There's a Picasso painting called "Nature Morte" that's currently being raffled off for a clean water charity.  The painting is valued at around $1.1 million.  And for 100 Euros, you can be entered for a chance to win it.  That's about $108.

---- You don’t have your ticket yet? Hurry up, only 2 months left before the draw! Buy it now on www.1picasso100euros.com it could be the winning ticket ---- ---- Vous n’avez pas encore votre ticket ? N’attendez plus, le tirage est dans 2 mois ! Achetez le vite sur www.1picasso100euros.com ça pourrait être le ticket gagnant ---- #1picasso100euros #charity #CARE #Picasso #Madagascar #Maroc #Cameroun #ONG #association #morocco #cameroon

A post shared by 1 Picasso for 100 euros (@1picasso100euros) on

