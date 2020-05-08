Look: U.S. 2020 Quarters Feature Bats

The U.S. Mint put the 2020 quarter into circulation back in February, and guess what's on the back of it: TWO BATS hanging upside down!

It's just a wild coincidence. The coin honors the National Park of American Samoa, which is known for being a home to fruit bats.

But can't you already see people using this to "prove" that the government was behind the coronavirus? Because, you know, the best way to keep your evil plot a secret is by revealing it on the back of a widely-circulated coin.

The U.S. Mint hasn't commented, but BEFORE the quarter's release, they said, quote, "The design is intended to promote awareness to the species' threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting."