Look: 'Three-Toed Sandals' Make Your Feet Look Like Scooby-Doo

A fashion brand's new sandals make your feet look like SCOOBY-DOO paws??!!

October 12, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Scooby-Doo

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Features
Morning Show

A high-end fashion brand just created "three-toed sandals."  But the models all wore them with thick brown tights, and someone on Twitter pointed out that their feet in the sandals look just like SCOOBY-DOO'S cartoon paws.

