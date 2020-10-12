Look: 'Three-Toed Sandals' Make Your Feet Look Like Scooby-Doo
A fashion brand's new sandals make your feet look like SCOOBY-DOO paws??!!
October 12, 2020
A high-end fashion brand just created "three-toed sandals." But the models all wore them with thick brown tights, and someone on Twitter pointed out that their feet in the sandals look just like SCOOBY-DOO'S cartoon paws.
My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it pic.twitter.com/wVTkcVlELO— Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) October 4, 2020