Look: The Worst Dads In Film And TV

Father's Day is this weekend, but while you're handing your dad that $25 gift card to Lowe's, don't forget that not everyone hit the genetic jackpot. Some fathers are just LOUSY.

Like the ones on this list of the Worst Dads in Film and TV. Here they are in no particular order...

1. Homer Simpson

2. Daniel Plainview (Played by Daniel Day-Lewis) in "There Will Be Blood"

3. Al Bundy (Played by Ed O'Neill) on "Married with Children"

4. Frank Gallagher (Played by William H. Macy) on "Shameless"

5. Danny DeVito Double-Dip: Frank Reynolds on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and Mr. Wormwood in "Matilda".

6. Jack Torrance (Played by Jack Nicholson) in "The Shining"

7. George Bluth Sr. (Played by Jeffrey Tambor) on "Arrested Development"

8. Tywin Lannister (Played by Charles Dance) on "Game of Thrones"

9. Michael Corleone (Played by Al Pacino) in "The Godfather"

10. Darth Vader (Played by James Earl Jones / David Prowse) in "Star Wars"