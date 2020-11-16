Look: The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities

Michael Jackson is still the top-earning DEAD celebrity.

November 16, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Michael Jackson

 It's time for the annual Forbes.com list of the 13 top-earning DEAD celebrities.  And once again this year, MICHAEL JACKSON is #1.  He's topped the list in 10 of the 12 years since his death in 2009.

Here's this year's spooky Top 13 . . . along with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:

1.  Michael Jackson, $48 million.  Dead since 2009.  Even the documentary "Leaving Neverland" couldn't stop Michael's estate from raking in the dough.

2.  Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel, $33 million.  Dead since 1991.  He's up a little from previous years thanks to a series of TV and movie deals.  Not to mention the fact that he's STILL selling books . . . nearly six million in the U.S. this year.

3.  "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz, $32.5 million.  Dead since 2000.

4.  Arnold Palmer, $25 million.  Dead since 2016.

5.  Elvis Presley, $23 million.  Dead since 1977.  Elvis is down a little this year thanks to the coronavirus.  Graceland was closed for two months, and it's now operating at reduced capacity.

6.  Kobe Bryant, $20 million.  Dead since this past January.  Nike has sold out of Kobe's merch, and his autobiography has sold more than 300,000 copies this year.

7.  Juice WRLD, $15 million.  Dead since last December.

8.  Bob Marley, $14 million.  Dead since 1981.

9.  John Lennon, $13 million.  Dead since 1980.

10.  Prince, $10 million.  Dead since 2016.

11.  Freddie Mercury, $9 million.  Dead since 1991.  His estate got a small portion of the nearly $1 billion that "Bohemian Rhapsody" made at the box office, and the movie also led to a spike in Queen's music and merchandise sales.

12.  George Harrison, $8.5 million.  Dead since 2001.

13.  Marilyn Monroe, $8 million.  Dead since 1962.

