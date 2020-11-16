Look: The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities

It's time for the annual Forbes.com list of the 13 top-earning DEAD celebrities. And once again this year, MICHAEL JACKSON is #1. He's topped the list in 10 of the 12 years since his death in 2009.

Here's this year's spooky Top 13 . . . along with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:

1. Michael Jackson, $48 million. Dead since 2009. Even the documentary "Leaving Neverland" couldn't stop Michael's estate from raking in the dough.

2. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel, $33 million. Dead since 1991. He's up a little from previous years thanks to a series of TV and movie deals. Not to mention the fact that he's STILL selling books . . . nearly six million in the U.S. this year.

3. "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz, $32.5 million. Dead since 2000.

4. Arnold Palmer, $25 million. Dead since 2016.

5. Elvis Presley, $23 million. Dead since 1977. Elvis is down a little this year thanks to the coronavirus. Graceland was closed for two months, and it's now operating at reduced capacity.

6. Kobe Bryant, $20 million. Dead since this past January. Nike has sold out of Kobe's merch, and his autobiography has sold more than 300,000 copies this year.

7. Juice WRLD, $15 million. Dead since last December.

8. Bob Marley, $14 million. Dead since 1981.

9. John Lennon, $13 million. Dead since 1980.

10. Prince, $10 million. Dead since 2016.

11. Freddie Mercury, $9 million. Dead since 1991. His estate got a small portion of the nearly $1 billion that "Bohemian Rhapsody" made at the box office, and the movie also led to a spike in Queen's music and merchandise sales.

12. George Harrison, $8.5 million. Dead since 2001.

13. Marilyn Monroe, $8 million. Dead since 1962.