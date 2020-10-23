Look: The 'Elton John' Barbie
Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll.
Elton John now has his own Barbie doll, which "celebrates his unique look."
Mattel says, quote, "The Elton John Barbie doll shines bright in a glittery top and flared denim embellished with Elton's sparkling initials. Her 'Elton'-embossed bomber jacket features star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem. Nods to the artist's iconic style include rainbow-striped platform boots, a purple bowler hat and sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses."
So, it's still Barbie, just glammed up like she's going as Elton for Halloween. Elton posted photos of his Barbie, and called it an "honor." Mattel is selling the Elton-inspired Barbie for $50.00.
Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour. I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential --