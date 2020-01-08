Look: The CVS Receipt Scarf
You can now buy a SCARF that looks like a long CVS receipt.
January 8, 2020
There are a few people on Etsy who are now selling CVS receipt SCARVES. They're five-foot white scarves with CVS receipts printed on them.
If you want one, they're around $20. Or you could just wrap up your neck in an actual CVS receipt, which might also keep you warm.
Yes, scarves designed to look like CVS receipts are real and here's where you can get onehttps://t.co/hVUvu87yd9— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 5, 2020