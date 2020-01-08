Look: The CVS Receipt Scarf

You can now buy a SCARF that looks like a long CVS receipt.

January 8, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
receipt

(Getty Images)

There are a few people on Etsy who are now selling CVS receipt SCARVES.  They're five-foot white scarves with CVS receipts printed on them.

If you want one, they're around $20.  Or you could just wrap up your neck in an actual CVS receipt, which might also keep you warm. 

 

