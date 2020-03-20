Look: The 2020 Video Game Hall Of Fame Nominations
Check out this year's video games up for the HALL OF FAME.
The Strong National Museum of Play has just named the 12 games which have been shortlisted for this year's World Video Game Hall of Fame. They nominate games that have significantly impacted the video game industry, popular culture, or society. Here are this year's finalists, in alphabetical order...
1. "Bejeweled", 2001 . . . cross-platform; computer / mobile, etc.
2. "Centipede", 1981 . . . arcade, Atari
3. "Frogger", 1981 . . . arcade
4. "GoldenEye 007", 1997 . . . Nintendo 64
5. "Guitar Hero", 2005 . . . Playstation and Xbox
6. "King's Quest", 1984 . . . cross-platform; computer
7. "Minecraft", 2009 . . . cross-platform; computer
8. "NBA Jam", 1993 . . . arcade, Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo
9. "Nokia Snake", 1997 . . . mobile
10. "Super Smash Bros. Melee", 2001 . . . GameCube
11. "Uncharted 2", 2009 . . . PlayStation
12. "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?", 1985 . . . cross-platform
Of the 12, FOUR are typically chosen to join the Hall of Fame and become a permanent part of its display.
Just announced! The Strong reveals the 12 finalists for this year's World Video Game Hall of Fame. Vote for your favorite at worldvideogamehalloffame.org.