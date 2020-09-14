Look: The 2020 Finalists For The Comedy Wildlife Photograph

The 2020 finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are here!

September 14, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
bear

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

This year's finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photograph were just announced, and the winners will be revealed on October 22nd.

Some of the best ones are a baboon that just looks over it, and a turtle giving the camera the middle finger. 

Home schooling. No words. Credit: Brigitta Moser. #baboon #amboselinationalpark #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #parakeets @affinitybyserif @bornfreefoundation @thinktankphoto @nikoneurope @alexwalkerserian @pj_hicks @sullamphoto #givemestrength #homeschooling

A post shared by Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards (@comedywildlifephoto) on

Sometimes you wonder whether wildlife just wants to send us a message... one of the 44 finalists for the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. @_markfitz . Photo Credit: Mark Fitzpatrick . @affinitybyserif @spectrumlab @alexwalkerserian @bornfreefoundation @rickygervais @thinktankphoto @nikoneurope @amazinginternet @sullamphoto @pj_hicks #turtle #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #underwater #makeuslaugh #rude .

A post shared by Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards (@comedywildlifephoto) on

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
look
comedy
Wildlife
awards
photo
photograph
finalists
2020
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim