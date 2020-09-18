Look: Tatiana Maslany Cast As "She-Hulk"

Marvel has found its new "She-Hulk". . . but the word "hulk" hardly describes her.

5-foot-4-inch TATIANA MASLANY from the sci-fi series "Orphan Black" will star in "She-Hulk" on Disney+. There's no word when it'll debut.

In the comics, She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner. She gets her powers thanks to an emergency transfusion from him. But when SHE Hulks out, she keeps her intelligence, personality, and emotional control.

The Hulk himself, MARK RUFFALO, Tweeted, quote, "Welcome to the family, cuz!"