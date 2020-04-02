Look: Sylvester Stallone And Family Dress As "Tiger King" Cast

Sylvester Stallone and his family have also caught "Tiger King" fever.

April 2, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
While quarantining at home, Sylvester Stallone, his wife and daughters dressed up as the now-iconic subjects of “Tiger King,” Netflix’s hit documentary that detailed the events leading up to gun-toting tiger breeder Joe Exotic’s conviction for murder-for-hire against fellow exotic-animal owner Carole Baskin.

TIGER KING fever has taken over ! @jenniferflavinstallone @sistinestallone @sophiastallone @scarletstallone # Joe needs freedom and sitcom . #Carol’s Tigers ate her and got ill .

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

 

