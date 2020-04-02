Look: Sylvester Stallone And Family Dress As "Tiger King" Cast

While quarantining at home, Sylvester Stallone, his wife and daughters dressed up as the now-iconic subjects of “Tiger King,” Netflix’s hit documentary that detailed the events leading up to gun-toting tiger breeder Joe Exotic’s conviction for murder-for-hire against fellow exotic-animal owner Carole Baskin.

TIGER KING fever has taken over ! @jenniferflavinstallone @sistinestallone @sophiastallone @scarletstallone # Joe needs freedom and sitcom . #Carol’s Tigers ate her and got ill .