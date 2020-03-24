Look: Shows Netflix Recommends You Watch While Quarantined

Netflix Tweeted a list of "really excellent shows" people should watch while quarantined. They're all their own originals and not their most popular stuff like "Stranger Things", "Locke & Key", and "The Witcher".

Instead, Netflix says they're, quote, "shows you might have missed the first time around."

Here's the list, in the order they put them:

1. "Styling Hollywood" . . . It's a fashion reality show, starring celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his husband, interior designer Adair Curtis.

2. "EastSiders" . . . A dark comedy about a gay couple, as they struggle with infidelity and substance abuse.

3. "Top Boy" . . . A British crime drama, which, oddly, is executive produced by Drake. It's about drugs and gangs, and it's sort of a British version of "The Wire".

4. "The Hookup Plan" . . . A French comedy about a woman who dates a male escort to boost her confidence after having trouble getting over an ex.

5. "Bonding" . . . A dark comedy about a female psychology student, who's moonlighting as a dominatrix.

6. "Medical Police" . . . It's a spin-off of "Children's Hospital", and a parody of international spy thrillers.

7. "Ragnarok" . . . It doesn't have anything to do with Thor. It's a Norwegian fantasy drama about a town, which has climate change issues due to factories.

8. "American Vandal" . . . A mockumentary parody of true crime shows like "Making a Murderer". Netflix loved this one SO much that they canceled it after two seasons, infuriating its fans.

9. "Easy" . . . It's a comedy-drama about people living in Chicago who are dealing with issues involving "love, relationships, and general knowledge."

10. "I Think You Should Leave" . . . A sketch comedy show with guest stars like: Cecily Strong, Will Forte, Andy Samberg, and Fred Willard.

11. "The House of Flowers" . . . It's a Mexican black comedy about a dysfunctional upper-class Mexican family that owns a prestigious flower shop.

12. "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts" . . . An all-ages animated show similar to "The Wizard of Oz", about a 13-year-old girl, who's searching for her father with her friends.