Look: Shows Netflix Recommends You Watch While Quarantined
Here are a few show recommended by Netflix that you watch while quarantined.
Netflix Tweeted a list of "really excellent shows" people should watch while quarantined. They're all their own originals and not their most popular stuff like "Stranger Things", "Locke & Key", and "The Witcher".
Instead, Netflix says they're, quote, "shows you might have missed the first time around."
Here's the list, in the order they put them:
1. "Styling Hollywood" . . . It's a fashion reality show, starring celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his husband, interior designer Adair Curtis.
2. "EastSiders" . . . A dark comedy about a gay couple, as they struggle with infidelity and substance abuse.
3. "Top Boy" . . . A British crime drama, which, oddly, is executive produced by Drake. It's about drugs and gangs, and it's sort of a British version of "The Wire".
4. "The Hookup Plan" . . . A French comedy about a woman who dates a male escort to boost her confidence after having trouble getting over an ex.
5. "Bonding" . . . A dark comedy about a female psychology student, who's moonlighting as a dominatrix.
6. "Medical Police" . . . It's a spin-off of "Children's Hospital", and a parody of international spy thrillers.
7. "Ragnarok" . . . It doesn't have anything to do with Thor. It's a Norwegian fantasy drama about a town, which has climate change issues due to factories.
8. "American Vandal" . . . A mockumentary parody of true crime shows like "Making a Murderer". Netflix loved this one SO much that they canceled it after two seasons, infuriating its fans.
9. "Easy" . . . It's a comedy-drama about people living in Chicago who are dealing with issues involving "love, relationships, and general knowledge."
10. "I Think You Should Leave" . . . A sketch comedy show with guest stars like: Cecily Strong, Will Forte, Andy Samberg, and Fred Willard.
11. "The House of Flowers" . . . It's a Mexican black comedy about a dysfunctional upper-class Mexican family that owns a prestigious flower shop.
12. "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts" . . . An all-ages animated show similar to "The Wizard of Oz", about a 13-year-old girl, who's searching for her father with her friends.
