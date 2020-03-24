Look: Shows Netflix Recommends You Watch While Quarantined

Here are a few show recommended by Netflix that you watch while quarantined.

March 24, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Netflix

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Netflix Tweeted a list of "really excellent shows" people should watch while quarantined.  They're all their own originals and not their most popular stuff like "Stranger Things", "Locke & Key", and "The Witcher".

Instead, Netflix says they're, quote, "shows you might have missed the first time around." 

Here's the list, in the order they put them:

1.  "Styling Hollywood" . . . It's a fashion reality show, starring celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his husband, interior designer Adair Curtis.

2.  "EastSiders" . . . A dark comedy about a gay couple, as they struggle with infidelity and substance abuse.

3.  "Top Boy" . . . A British crime drama, which, oddly, is executive produced by Drake.  It's about drugs and gangs, and it's sort of a British version of "The Wire".

4.  "The Hookup Plan" . . . A French comedy about a woman who dates a male escort to boost her confidence after having trouble getting over an ex.

5.  "Bonding" . . . A dark comedy about a female psychology student, who's moonlighting as a dominatrix.

6.  "Medical Police" . . . It's a spin-off of "Children's Hospital", and a parody of international spy thrillers.

7.  "Ragnarok" . . . It doesn't have anything to do with Thor.  It's a Norwegian fantasy drama about a town, which has climate change issues due to factories.

8.  "American Vandal" . . . A mockumentary parody of true crime shows like "Making a Murderer".  Netflix loved this one SO much that they canceled it after two seasons, infuriating its fans.

9.  "Easy" . . . It's a comedy-drama about people living in Chicago who are dealing with issues involving "love, relationships, and general knowledge." 

10.  "I Think You Should Leave" . . . A sketch comedy show with guest stars like: Cecily Strong, Will Forte, Andy Samberg, and Fred Willard.

11.  "The House of Flowers" . . . It's a Mexican black comedy about a dysfunctional upper-class Mexican family that owns a prestigious flower shop.

12.  "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts" . . . An all-ages animated show similar to "The Wizard of Oz", about a 13-year-old girl, who's searching for her father with her friends.

 

