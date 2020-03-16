Look: Rita Wilson's Playlist For The Quarantined
Rita Wilson is making a playlist for the quarantined.
As you know, Rita and her husband TOM HANKS are in REAL quarantine in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus. So Rita asked her followers for help coming up with a Spotify playlist to keep us occupied.
She asked for songs that, quote, "might relate to isolation," and suggested calling the playlist "Quarantine Choruses", although one of her followers came up with the much better title, "Quarantunes".
Here are some of the suggestions she got...
1. "Don't Stand So Close to Me" and "So Lonely", The Police
2. "Don't You Forget About Me", Simple Minds
3. "Too Much Time on My Hands", Styx
4. "The Lazy Song", Bruno Mars
5. "Isolation", John Lennon
6. "In My Room", The Beach Boys
7. "In the Garage", Weezer
8. "Hold On", Wilson Phillips
9. "Dancing with Myself", Billy Idol
10. "I Think We're Alone Now", Tiffany
11. "All By Myself", Eric Carmen
12. "Lonely", Akon
13. "Only the Lonely", Roy Orbison
14. "Counting Flowers on the Wall", The Statler Brothers
15. "It's Oh So Quiet", Bjork
16. "U Can't Touch This", MC Hammer
17. "Our House", Madness
18. "Survivor", Destiny's Child
19. "Come Out and Play", Offspring (For the line, "You gotta keep 'em separated.")
20. "It's the End of the World as We Know It", REM
Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining.Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this.— Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020