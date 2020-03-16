Look: Rita Wilson's Playlist For The Quarantined

As you know, Rita and her husband TOM HANKS are in REAL quarantine in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus. So Rita asked her followers for help coming up with a Spotify playlist to keep us occupied.

She asked for songs that, quote, "might relate to isolation," and suggested calling the playlist "Quarantine Choruses", although one of her followers came up with the much better title, "Quarantunes".

Here are some of the suggestions she got...

1. "Don't Stand So Close to Me" and "So Lonely", The Police

2. "Don't You Forget About Me", Simple Minds

3. "Too Much Time on My Hands", Styx

4. "The Lazy Song", Bruno Mars

5. "Isolation", John Lennon

6. "In My Room", The Beach Boys

7. "In the Garage", Weezer

8. "Hold On", Wilson Phillips

9. "Dancing with Myself", Billy Idol

10. "I Think We're Alone Now", Tiffany

11. "All By Myself", Eric Carmen

12. "Lonely", Akon

13. "Only the Lonely", Roy Orbison

14. "Counting Flowers on the Wall", The Statler Brothers

15. "It's Oh So Quiet", Bjork

16. "U Can't Touch This", MC Hammer

17. "Our House", Madness

18. "Survivor", Destiny's Child

19. "Come Out and Play", Offspring (For the line, "You gotta keep 'em separated.")

20. "It's the End of the World as We Know It", REM