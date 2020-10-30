Look: Reebok's New 'Ghostbusters' Shoes

Reebok is releasing GHOSTBUSTERS sneakers on Halloween.

Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Ghostbusters

(Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)

Reebok is releasing some new "Ghostbusters" inspired sneakers.

The collection includes two pairs of sneakers dubbed "ghost smashers" and "classic leather."

The classic leather shoes sell for $100. The ghost smashers are $150 and come with their own mini proton packs.

Reebok's Ghostbusters collection also includes several shirts and jumpsuits like the ones worn in the classic movies.

The sci-fi line is being released appropriately on Halloween night.

