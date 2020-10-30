Look: Reebok's New 'Ghostbusters' Shoes
Reebok is releasing GHOSTBUSTERS sneakers on Halloween.
The collection includes two pairs of sneakers dubbed "ghost smashers" and "classic leather."
The classic leather shoes sell for $100. The ghost smashers are $150 and come with their own mini proton packs.
Reebok's Ghostbusters collection also includes several shirts and jumpsuits like the ones worn in the classic movies.
The sci-fi line is being released appropriately on Halloween night.
Reebok Ghostbusters Ghost Smashers Shoes. Waawaaweewaa! https://t.co/U6b3UsuXsf pic.twitter.com/ieuVBxEiyM— DudeIWantThat.com (@DudeIWantThat) October 23, 2020