Look: Playing Playstation 4 On Airport Monitors

How did a guy play his Playstation 4 on airport monitors?

January 20, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
A guy who was waiting for a flight at Portland International Airport in Oregon managed to use one of the airport's monitors to play his PlayStation 4.

