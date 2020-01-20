Look: Playing Playstation 4 On Airport Monitors
January 20, 2020
A guy who was waiting for a flight at Portland International Airport in Oregon managed to use one of the airport's monitors to play his PlayStation 4.
HOPE HE GOT TO THE NEXT LEVEL.....A passenger waiting for a flight at an Oregon airport needed a bit more screen space for his video game so he plugged his Playstation 4 into a computer screen that had been displaying a map of the airport.— CBS 4 News (@kgbt) January 17, 2020
>>https://t.co/SxqwydZfpu pic.twitter.com/Cwway0EJiu