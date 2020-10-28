Look: 'Play-Doh For Grown Ups' Now On Sale

Play-Doh just announced a brand new product line... "Play-Doh for Grown Ups."

It's just like regular Play-Doh, but it comes in "adult" scents called "overpriced latte" . . . "mom jeans" . . . "dad sneakers" . . . "spa day" . . . "lord of the lawn" . . . and "grill king."

The people at Hasbro say those smells are meant to be things that make adults happy.

If you're interested, the Play-Doh is already on sale, and the six-pack of scents is just $12, but it's starting to sell out, so buy yours fast.