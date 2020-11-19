Look: 'Peanuts' Holiday Specials To Air On Apple & PBS

People freaked out when the Charlie Brown specials moved exclusively to Apple TV+ because then they'd no longer be airing on broadcast TV.

Well, the people at Apple have apparently reconsidered, and are allowing the next two . . . "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" . . . to air on PBS. At least this year.

The Thanksgiving special will air this Sunday on PBS stations, while the Christmas one is set for December 13th.