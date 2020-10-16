Look: Optical Illusion 'Hole In The Head' Tattoo

An optical illusion tattoo makes a guy look like he's got a giant HOLE IN HIS HEAD.

October 16, 2020
A guy in Utah got an optical illusion tattooed on his bald head that really makes it look like there's a MASSIVE HOLE going into his head. 

 

And if you liked that photo, the Indianapolis Public Library recently had their parking lots repainted and misspelled the word "library."  They spelled it L-I-B-R-A-R-E-Y. 

 

