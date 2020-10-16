Look: Optical Illusion 'Hole In The Head' Tattoo
An optical illusion tattoo makes a guy look like he's got a giant HOLE IN HIS HEAD.
October 16, 2020
A guy in Utah got an optical illusion tattooed on his bald head that really makes it look like there's a MASSIVE HOLE going into his head.
Extreme optical illusion tattoo makes man's bald head look like a gaping holehttps://t.co/ZSMkv3orsU pic.twitter.com/IyZgDkH7Yb— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 15, 2020
