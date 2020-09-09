Look: Nike's "Freddy Krueger" Sneakers

Nike is selling Freddy Krueger SNEAKERS for Halloween.

September 9, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Freddy Krueger

(Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Check out the new Air Max 95s inspired by "Nightmare on Elm Street" villain FREDDY KRUEGER.  The design is based on Freddy's striped sweater, although they used red and brown, but not any green.

Inside on the heels, there's a bloody "Swoosh" logo, and there's some very light blood splatter.  There's also some gray on the toes, to represent Freddy's razor glove.  The shoes will be out sometime in October. 

“Freddy Krueger” Nike Air Max 95s releasing next month as a Halloween release--

