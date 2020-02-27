Look: Newborn Baby Looks Like He's Judging Doctor

Check out this newborn who looks a little judgemental.

February 27, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Newborn baby

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A photo of a newborn baby is going viral because the baby is giving a hilarious death stare to the doctor just moments after birth. 

Tags: 
Y98
look
Jen
Tim
The Wake Up
Newborn
baby
looks
judge
judging
Doctor
Like
he