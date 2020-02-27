Look: Newborn Baby Looks Like He's Judging Doctor
Check out this newborn who looks a little judgemental.
February 27, 2020
Categories:
A photo of a newborn baby is going viral because the baby is giving a hilarious death stare to the doctor just moments after birth.
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
03 Mar
05 Mar
43rd Annual Home & Garden Show 2020 Americas Center
13 Mar
Gabriel Iglesias at the Stifel Theater Stifel Theatre
28 Mar
BILLIE EILISH WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR Enterprise Center
25 May
Kesha: The High Road Tour Saint Louis Music Park