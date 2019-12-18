Look: New Slanted Toilet

A new SLANTED toilet shortens employee bathroom breaks by...

December 18, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
restroom

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

There's a new type of toilet where the seat slants forward 13 degrees.  And it's designed to make it impossible for employees to take longer-than-necessary bathroom breaks.  It mimics what you do during a squat thrust, so your legs get tired after about five minutes.

