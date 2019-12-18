Look: New Slanted Toilet

There's a new type of toilet where the seat slants forward 13 degrees. And it's designed to make it impossible for employees to take longer-than-necessary bathroom breaks. It mimics what you do during a squat thrust, so your legs get tired after about five minutes.

BREAKING NEWS: Say goodbye to comfort breaks! New downward-tilting toilets are designed to become unbearable to sit on after five minutes. They say the main benefit is to employees in improved employee productivity. pic.twitter.com/lfDbeXJdCX — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) December 17, 2019