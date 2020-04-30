Look: Mattel's "Thank You Heroes" Action Figures

Check out Mattel's new ACTION FIGURES that are based on the COVID-19 frontline workers.

Mattel has a new line of Fisher-Price action figures based on frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, and EMTs.  They're calling it their "Thank You Heroes" line.

Here’s to our heroes! Check out the new @FisherPrice #ThankYouHeroes collection designed to honor and give back to the healthcare heroes on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, and to thank the everyday heroes keeping our communities up and running.

