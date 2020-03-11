Look: Man Tattoos Entire Body Blue

Check out a man who has tattooed his entire body BLUE.

March 11, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
blue man

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A guy in Ontario, Canada has tattooed his entire body blue.  He says he did it because he had a, quote, "lack of confidence," and being blue helps him.

HAIR! I'm not sure what's the bigger change - the tattoo, or the hair! Ahaha ;D That wasn't even it's final form - I didn't cut it off until mid 2017! Maybe I'll grow it out again one day. After I finish tattooing my head, of course! I think today is gonna be a tattoo day - maybe I'll work on my neck.... or ears? Hmm.. -- . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #blackouttattoo #guyswithtattoos #bodymod #bodymodification #facetattoo #headtattoo #necktattoo #gaytattoo #chintattoo #jobstopper #inkedmen #inkedguys #tattedguys #necktattoos #throattattoo #bodymods #eyebrowtattoo #tattooedhead #tattooedgay #gayinked #facetattoos #inkedboys #bodysuittattoo #handtattoo #sleevetattoo #piercings #inkboy #inkboys #faceink #tattooedguy

A post shared by Donnie (@trism_driver) on

#ootd ...okay, outfit of the last three days. Whatever. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #ootd #ootltd #blackouttattoo #guyswithtattoos #facetattoos #headtattoo #necktattoo #handtattoo #wristtattoo #bodymodification #gayinked #bodymod #wristtattoo #piercings #gaytattoo #tattooedgay #area51 #area51raid #facetattoocrew #bodysuit #bodysuittattoo #fingertattoo #turquoise #etc

A post shared by Donnie (@trism_driver) on

Tags: 
Y98
man
tattoos
entire
body
blue
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim