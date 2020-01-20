Look: Man Pulls Sword From "Sword In The Stone" At Disneyland

So, is he now KING of Disneyland?

A guy was at Disneyland earlier this month and managed to pull the sword out of the stone...  Which makes him king, right?  Anyway, Disney employees said he was able to do it because it's, quote, "really old", and they're refurbishing it this month.

