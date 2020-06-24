Look: High-Def Loch Ness Monster Photo

A new high-def photo of what could be the LOCH NESS MONSTER is making the rounds online.  And some people think it's legit.  But even the photographer is a skeptic.  He took it last year on vacation in Scotland, and just shared it online.

 

