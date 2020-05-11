Look: Future Predictions From "The Simpsons"

An online meme recently made it look like "The Simpsons" predicted the coronavirus in 1993, but it wasn't really true.

The image was doctored, and the episode was about a made-up illness called the "Osaka flu." But people are bringing it up again, because of the MURDER HORNETS story that made headlines last week.

In the same episode, there's a scene where people who are worried about the virus suddenly get attacked by KILLER BEES.

‘The Simpsons’ Writer Leans Into Predictions Jokes After 1993 Episode Predicts Pandemic And Killer Bees https://t.co/sE5SS7sWwo — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) May 11, 2020

The show's also gotten other stuff right. Like in 1998, they said Disney would buy 20th Century Fox more than two decades before it happened in real life. And an episode in 2000 predicted Donald Trump would be president someday.

Some of their predictions HAVEN'T come true though at least not yet. TheWrap.com put together a list of 10 more predictions that may or may not pan out...

1. Hover cars. In 2005, they predicted we'd have them by the year 2017.

2. Virtual food. An episode 20 years ago showed Homer and Marge using headsets and tubes to eat fake food in the year 2030.

3. Colonizing Mars. An episode in 2016 said we'd have a mission by 2026, and colonize the planet by 2051.

4. Hologram mail. There's an old episode where future Bart gets a message in the form of a hologram instead of a letter.

5. President Ivanka Trump. An episode a few years ago said she'd run for president in 2028.

6. President Arnold Schwarzenegger. "The Simpsons Movie" predicted he'd be president, even though he wasn't born in the U.S.

7. The media becomes even more corporate. In 1995, they predicted that CNN, NBC, CBS, and ABC would all merge into one giant news conglomerate.

8. Killer robots. There's a 1994 episode where they visit "Itchy and Scratchy Land," and the robots that run the park start murdering people.

9. Big Ben goes digital. A 1995 episode showed Big Ben in London in the year 2010. And the building had a digital clock instead of hands.

10. Bigfoot is real. There's an episode from 2002 where Bart spots him while getting off a bus in Canada.

