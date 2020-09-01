Look: "Fresh Prince" Reunion Special

You know how everyone is excited for that "Friends" reunion special? Well, now there's going to be one for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" too. Like the "Friends" one, it'll also be on HBO Max.

Will Smith is onboard, along with Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv #2), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), and DJ Jazzy Jeff, who had a recurring role.

There will also be some "surprise guests" . . . although sadly they won't include James Avery (Uncle Phil), who passed away in 2013. Also, it's VERY unlikely that the original Aunt Viv Janet Hubert-Whitten will be involved, since she's NOT on good terms with Will or the other cast members.

The special is scheduled to tape September 10th . . . the 30th anniversary of the debut . . . and air sometime around Thanksgiving.

By the way, this has nothing to do with the "gritty" reboot of "The Fresh Prince", that's in development. That one doesn't have a network yet, but HBO Max IS one of the possibilities.