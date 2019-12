A school employee in Florida who wore a VERY inappropriate flasher costume for Halloween could be looking at a demotion and a $44,000 pay cut.

Broward School District worker faces demotion, pay cut over 'Flasher' Halloween costume ⁦@CBS12⁩ https://t.co/5oo7rP6Yt3 — Al Pefley (@AlPefley) December 10, 2019