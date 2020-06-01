Look: Early "Baby Yoda" Design

Baby Yoda quickly shot to fame with the release of Disney+'s The Mandalorian — but the cute green alien could have looked much less, well, cute.

The latest episode of a behind-the-scenes documentary series about the creation of the Star Wars spin-off series discusses creation and practical effects of The Child, more colloquially known as "Baby Yoda".

Early designs revealed in the episode show The Child as far more wrinkly and haggard-looking than the final, adorable result that the Internet fell in love with.

