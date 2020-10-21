Look: Disney+ Greenlights 'Willow' Series

Disney+ is developing a show based on the 1988 movie "Willow", which is a fantasy CLASSIC. WARWICK DAVIS will be back in his role as Willow. He was 18 when the first movie came out, and he's 50 now.

Warwick said, quote, "Many have told me ['Willow'> influenced how they view heroism in our own world. If Willow Ufgood can represent the heroic potential in all of us, then he is a character I am extremely honored to reprise."

There's no word if anyone else is returning. It's unlikely VAL KILMER will be back, at least in a significant role, due to his battle with throat cancer. But "Willow" director RON HOWARD is onboard as an executive producer.