Look: Dairy Queen's Blizzard-Scented Candles
Dairy Queen has created candles that smell like BLIZZARDS!
September 3, 2020
Dairy Queen just released a line of CANDLES that smell like their BLIZZARDS. There are six Blizzard candles, including Oreo Mocha Fudge, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Pumpkin Pie, and Choco Dipped Strawberry.
If you want a set, they go on sale today at 3:00 P.M. Eastern for $25-a-set. And all of the money is being donated to charity.
