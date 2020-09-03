Look: Dairy Queen's Blizzard-Scented Candles

Dairy Queen has created candles that smell like BLIZZARDS!

September 3, 2020
Dairy Queen Blizzard

(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Dairy Queen just released a line of CANDLES that smell like their BLIZZARDS.  There are six Blizzard candles, including Oreo Mocha Fudge, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Pumpkin Pie, and Choco Dipped Strawberry.

If you want a set, they go on sale today at 3:00 P.M. Eastern for $25-a-set.  And all of the money is being donated to charity. 

 

