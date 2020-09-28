Look: "Borat 2" Gets Crazy-Long Title
Check out the crazy-long official title of "Borat 2".
The official title for "Borat 2" is... "Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan".
It's not clear where or when we'll get to see it, or exactly how "Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence" figures into it.
