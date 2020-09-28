Look: "Borat 2" Gets Crazy-Long Title

Check out the crazy-long official title of "Borat 2".

September 28, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Borat

(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

The official title for "Borat 2" is...  "Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan".

It's not clear where or when we'll get to see it, or exactly how "Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence" figures into it.

