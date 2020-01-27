Look: Bigfoot Caught On Official State Camera
Is this really BIGFOOT??!!
There's been another Bigfoot sighting in Washington state, but this one was from the government. The Washington State Department of Transportation released a video from one of its cameras last week that showed a mysterious, shadowy figure walking on a snowy road.
Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious... just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something... might be Sasquatch... We will leave that up to you! pic.twitter.com/RaDGqQdEUF— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 22, 2020