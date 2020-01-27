Look: Bigfoot Caught On Official State Camera

There's been another Bigfoot sighting in Washington state, but this one was from the government. The Washington State Department of Transportation released a video from one of its cameras last week that showed a mysterious, shadowy figure walking on a snowy road.

Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious... just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something... might be Sasquatch... We will leave that up to you! pic.twitter.com/RaDGqQdEUF — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 22, 2020