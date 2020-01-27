Look: Bigfoot Caught On Official State Camera

Is this really BIGFOOT??!!

January 27, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Bigfoot

There's been another Bigfoot sighting in Washington state, but this one was from the government.  The Washington State Department of Transportation released a video from one of its cameras last week that showed a mysterious, shadowy figure walking on a snowy road.

