Look: Arnold Schwarzenegger Recovers From Another Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger had surgery last week to replace an aortic valve. But he's already recovering. He posted pictures of himself walking around in Cleveland, where he had the procedure.

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!