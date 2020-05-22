Look: America's Top Spelling Searches On Google

Google just released its annual results of America's top spelling searches.

They put together a map of the most common "How do you spell ..." searches in every state so far this year.

And the most commonly looked up word is . . . QUARANTINE. People in Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New York all searched for that spelling the most.

The second-most popular search is "canceled" . . . does it have one "L" or two? There's really no definitive answer, although in the U.S., we usually go with one.

We also have to give two special shout-outs. The word that people in Kansas have the most trouble spelling is . . . cook. And the word that people in Virginia look up the spelling for the most is . . . VIRGINIA??!!