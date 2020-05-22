Look: America's Top Spelling Searches On Google

What word are you looking up on Google to SPELL correctly?

May 22, 2020
Google just released its annual results of America's top spelling searches.

They put together a map of the most common "How do you spell ..." searches in every state so far this year.

And the most commonly looked up word is . . . QUARANTINE.  People in Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New York all searched for that spelling the most.

The second-most popular search is "canceled" . . . does it have one "L" or two?  There's really no definitive answer, although in the U.S., we usually go with one.

We also have to give two special shout-outs.  The word that people in Kansas have the most trouble spelling is . . . cook.  And the word that people in Virginia look up the spelling for the most is . . . VIRGINIA??!!

 

