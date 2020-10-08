Look: Alaska's 'Fat Bear Week' Crowns Winner

In Alaska’s annual battle of heavyweights, HOLLY has emerged as the winner of the annual FAT BEAR WEEK!

MEET HOLLY, the 2019 Fat Bear Week champion! Voters from all over the world went online and crowned her the fattest of the fat bears in the Katmai Conservancy in Alaska. While we do not condone the fat shaming of bears, this seems like more of a celebration of our heavier furry friends, so we’ll let it pass for now. However, Holly’s reign as the fattest bear may very well be over. Most recently, Holly emerged from hibernation with two surprises: 1. She had a cub! 2. She lost hundreds of pounds, and is only a third of her former size! So, I think we all need to give our girl Holly a hand -- Weight loss is difficult but she did it! - Also, check the link in our bio to watch LIVE STREAMS OF HOLLY AND OTHER BEARS IN THE KATMAI NATIONAL PARK! (Credit to L. Carter for the 2nd photo)