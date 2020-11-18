Look: 1860 Painting Shows 'Time Traveling Woman' With An iPhone
Does a painting from 1860 really show a time traveling woman with an iPhone?
There's a random painting from 1860 called "The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller that's going viral right now. And there's a good reason: It might show a time traveler.
There's a woman in the painting and it sure LOOKS like she's holding an iPhone and maybe even looking at the screen.
And sure, some people MIGHT say she's actually holding a small prayer book in her hands, but we know a phone when we see it ;)
Painting from 1860 depicts a time traveler using her iPhone and definitely not a book https://t.co/dqs9x6UySr— Fark (@fark) November 17, 2020