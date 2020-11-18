Look: 1860 Painting Shows 'Time Traveling Woman' With An iPhone

Does a painting from 1860 really show a time traveling woman with an iPhone?

November 18, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
past phone

(Getty Images)

There's a random painting from 1860 called "The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller that's going viral right now.  And there's a good reason:  It might show a time traveler.

There's a woman in the painting and it sure LOOKS like she's holding an iPhone and maybe even looking at the screen.

And sure, some people MIGHT say she's actually holding a small prayer book in her hands, but we know a phone when we see it ;)

