Look: This 12-Foot Skeleton From Home Depot Will Make Your Halloween

Go BIG this year with this Halloween decoration...

September 29, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
skeleton

(Getty Images)

People on social media are going wild right now for a Halloween decoration from Home Depot.  It's a giant 12-FOOT SKELETON you put in your front yard.  They cost $300, but they're temporarily sold out right now.

