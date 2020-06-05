Listen: The Vince Johnson Band's "Killer Carole" Song

Vince Johnson of The Vince Johnson Band, who made up one half of the music duo who wrote and performed Joe's tracks featured on the Netflix series, just inked an exclusive licensing and distribution deal with BMG Rights Management and Create Music Group.

As part of the agreement, all those Joe tunes (which are actually Vince's) will be compiled onto an album for the first time and be released on streaming services everywhere in the coming months. There'll also be some new songs, including a cut called "Killer Carole"...