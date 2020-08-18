Listen: Cat Sings Led Zeppelin
This cat really has some pipes!
August 18, 2020
Someone synced up their cat's piercing shriek with Robert Plant's opening howl from Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song". It's a perfect match.
