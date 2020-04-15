Director James Gunn's List Of Sequels Better Than The Original Movie

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has created a list of 27 sequels that HE thinks are better than the originals. Of course, "The Godfather: Part 2", the one EVERYONE can agree on, made the cut, but interestingly, "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" did not.

Here's his list:

1. "Toy Story 2", 1999

2. "The Godfather: Part 2", 1974

3. "Spider-Man 2", 2004

4. "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans", 2009

5. "Evil Dead 2", 1987

6. "Shrek 2", 2004

7. "The Dark Knight", 2008 . . . the sequel to "Batman Begins"

8. "Bride of Frankenstein", 1935

9. "Hellboy 2", 2008

10. "The Road Warrior", 1981 . . . the sequel to "Mad Max"

11. "For a Few Dollars More", 1965 . . . the sequel to "A Fistful of Dollars"

12. "Paddington 2", 2017

13. "X2", 2003 . . . a.k.a. "X-Men 2"

14. "The Empire Strikes Back", 1980

15. "Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Kahn", 1982

16. "Superman 2", 1980

17. "Batman Returns", 1992

18. "Gremlins 2", 1990

19. "Blade 2", 2002

20. "The Legend of the Drunken Master", 1994 . . . the sequel to "Drunken Master"

21. "Desperado", 1995 . . . the sequel to "El Mariachi"

22. "Blade Runner 2049", 2017

23. "Magnum Force", 1973 . . . the sequel to "Dirty Harry"

24. "Final Destination 2", 2003

25. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier", 2014

26. "Swordsman 2", 1992

27. (James added, "P.S.: It's an unarguable fact 'Alien' & 'Aliens' are equal." And he also added "Terminator 2" to the list)