Director James Gunn's List Of Sequels Better Than The Original Movie
James Gunn names 27 sequels that he feels are BETTER than the original movie.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has created a list of 27 sequels that HE thinks are better than the originals. Of course, "The Godfather: Part 2", the one EVERYONE can agree on, made the cut, but interestingly, "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" did not.
Here's his list:
1. "Toy Story 2", 1999
2. "The Godfather: Part 2", 1974
3. "Spider-Man 2", 2004
4. "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans", 2009
5. "Evil Dead 2", 1987
6. "Shrek 2", 2004
7. "The Dark Knight", 2008 . . . the sequel to "Batman Begins"
8. "Bride of Frankenstein", 1935
9. "Hellboy 2", 2008
10. "The Road Warrior", 1981 . . . the sequel to "Mad Max"
11. "For a Few Dollars More", 1965 . . . the sequel to "A Fistful of Dollars"
12. "Paddington 2", 2017
13. "X2", 2003 . . . a.k.a. "X-Men 2"
14. "The Empire Strikes Back", 1980
15. "Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Kahn", 1982
16. "Superman 2", 1980
17. "Batman Returns", 1992
18. "Gremlins 2", 1990
19. "Blade 2", 2002
20. "The Legend of the Drunken Master", 1994 . . . the sequel to "Drunken Master"
21. "Desperado", 1995 . . . the sequel to "El Mariachi"
22. "Blade Runner 2049", 2017
23. "Magnum Force", 1973 . . . the sequel to "Dirty Harry"
24. "Final Destination 2", 2003
25. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier", 2014
26. "Swordsman 2", 1992
27. (James added, "P.S.: It's an unarguable fact 'Alien' & 'Aliens' are equal." And he also added "Terminator 2" to the list)
