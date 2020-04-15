Director James Gunn's List Of Sequels Better Than The Original Movie

James Gunn names 27 sequels that he feels are BETTER than the original movie.

April 15, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
James Gunn

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has created a list of 27 sequels that HE thinks are better than the originals.  Of course, "The Godfather: Part 2", the one EVERYONE can agree on, made the cut, but interestingly, "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" did not.

Here's his list: 

1.  "Toy Story 2", 1999

2.  "The Godfather: Part 2", 1974

3.  "Spider-Man 2", 2004

4.  "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans", 2009

5.  "Evil Dead 2", 1987

6.  "Shrek 2", 2004

7.  "The Dark Knight", 2008 . . . the sequel to "Batman Begins"

8.  "Bride of Frankenstein", 1935

9.  "Hellboy 2", 2008

10.  "The Road Warrior", 1981 . . . the sequel to "Mad Max"

11.  "For a Few Dollars More", 1965 . . . the sequel to "A Fistful of Dollars"

12.  "Paddington 2", 2017

13.  "X2", 2003 . . . a.k.a. "X-Men 2"

14.  "The Empire Strikes Back", 1980

15.  "Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Kahn", 1982

16.  "Superman 2", 1980

17.  "Batman Returns", 1992

18.  "Gremlins 2", 1990

19.  "Blade 2", 2002

20.  "The Legend of the Drunken Master", 1994 . . . the sequel to "Drunken Master"

21.  "Desperado", 1995 . . . the sequel to "El Mariachi"

22.  "Blade Runner 2049", 2017

23.  "Magnum Force", 1973 . . . the sequel to "Dirty Harry"

24.  "Final Destination 2", 2003

25.  "Captain America: The Winter Soldier", 2014

26.  "Swordsman 2", 1992

27.  (James added, "P.S.:  It's an unarguable fact 'Alien' & 'Aliens' are equal."  And he also added "Terminator 2" to the list)

Tags: 
Y09
The Wake Up
Director
movies
James Gunn
List
sequels
Better
original
Movie
Tim
Jen