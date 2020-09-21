Is Tom Hardy The Next James Bond?

Tom Hardy was trending on Google this weekend, because there's a report circulating online claiming he's the next James Bond. Nothing is official yet.

Daniel Craig's final appearance as Bond will be in the upcoming movie "No Time to Die", which has been delayed due to COVID-19. It's supposed to come out in November, but it's possible that it could get pushed back again.

The report claims that the announcement of Tom's casting will be made in November, or early next year if "No Time to Die" gets pushed back again.

